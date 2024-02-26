Best workout tips to look red carpet ready
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
Jessica Chastain shined bright and turned heads while attending the 39th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards Sunday.
The actress was photographed for the event's blue carpet wearing a mesmerizing look that was hard to miss, as she posed wearing a sleeveless blue dress that included sheer paneling throughout her midriff, and a tasseled bottom.
Chastain completed the look with her signature long red hair worn wavy and to the side. Makeup was kept soft with a subtle pink lip, blush-toned cheeks and a light wash of gray eyeshadow.
While Chastain's look stood out, there were several other stars in attendance, including Natalie Portman and Lily Gladstone.
