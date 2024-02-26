Jessica Chastain shined bright and turned heads while attending the 39th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards Sunday.

The actress was photographed for the event's blue carpet wearing a mesmerizing look that was hard to miss, as she posed wearing a sleeveless blue dress that included sheer paneling throughout her midriff, and a tasseled bottom.

Chastain completed the look with her signature long red hair worn wavy and to the side. Makeup was kept soft with a subtle pink lip, blush-toned cheeks and a light wash of gray eyeshadow.

Jessica Chastain arrives at the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, CA, Feb. 25, 2024. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

While Chastain's look stood out, there were several other stars in attendance, including Natalie Portman and Lily Gladstone.

Natalie Portman

Natalie Portman attends the 2024 Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, CA, Feb. 25, 2024. Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone attends the 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, CA, Feb. 25, 2024. Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Greta Lee

Greta Lee attends the 39th Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, CA, Feb. 25, 2024. Aude Guerrucci/Reuters

Sterling K. Brown and Ryan Michelle Bathe