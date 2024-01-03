Scout Willis is looking back at some personal memories from 2023, including a sweet moment with her dad Bruce Willis, who was diagnosed last year with frontotemporal dementia.

Over the weekend, the 32-year-old actress shared a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring herself with various family members and friends.

Scout Willis in a post with her dad Bruce Willis posted to her Instagram, Jan. 1, 2024. Scout Willis/Instagram

One snap shows her resting her head on her dad's chest while the actor sweetly places his hands on her head.

Other photos in Scout Willis' post include a red carpet moment with mom Demi Moore, a fun shot of her making silly faces with her younger sisters, as well as an image of her holding hands with older sister Rumer Willis.

"BIG YEAR FOR SCOUTER," she wrote in the caption. "WELCOME TO THE JOY."

Bruce Willis, 68, shares Scout Willis, Rumer Willis, 35, and Tallulah Belle Willis, 29, with ex-wife Moore, 61, to whom he was married from 1987 to 2000. The "Die Hard" actor is also father to two more daughters, Mabel Ray Willis, 11, and Evelyn Penn Willis, 9, whom he shares with wife Emma Heming Willis.

In an interview back in 2013, Bruce Willis discussed his life as a father.

"I've learnt that my life revolves around my family and friends," he said at the time. "When I'm not working, my days are devoted to the women in my life. I don't need anything more than that."

He continued, "I sometimes worry about my daughters, but I try to tell them how to avoid the bad guys out there. Your kids need your love and attention, and being able to devote myself to them is very fulfilling."

He also shared the lessons he's learned from his daughters, saying, "Over the years I learnt from my daughters how it was more important to listen than to speak. I've discovered through experience that I should hold back sometimes and be more reflective and save myself a lot of aggravation. You learn more by listening and observing."

What to know about Bruce Willis' five kids

Rumer Glenn Willis

Rumer Willis and father Bruce Willis pose backstage as Rumer makes her broadway debut as "Roxie Hart" in Broadway's "Chicago," Sept. 21, 2015, in New York. Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Born Aug. 16, 1988, in Paducah, Kentucky, Rumer Glenn Willis is Bruce Willis and Moore first child together. Following in her parents' footsteps, she made her onscreen debut as a child actress in her mom's 1995 film "Now and Then," in which she was credited under the name Willa Glen.

She has since appeared in numerous films and TV shows including "Striptease," "The Whole Nine Yards," "Hostage," "The House Bunny," "Empire," "Pretty Little Liars" and "9-1-1," among many others.

She has also taken part in reality competition shows such as "Dancing with the Stars," in which she and her dance partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy were crowned champions of season 20.

Rumer Glenn Willis shares one child, a daughter named Louetta Isley Thomas Willis, with her boyfriend, musician Derek Richard Thomas.

Scout LaRue Willis

Bruce Willis and Scout Willis attend the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, July 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The second child of Bruce Willis and Moore, Scout Willis was born July 20, 1991, in Sun Valley, Idaho. She also appeared in her mom's films as a child actress in "The Scarlet Letter" and "Breakfast of Champions."

Scout Willis later pursued her passion in music. In 2021, she released her debut single, "Love Without Possession," and the following year released another song, "Woman At Best." She released a full-length album in June 2022.

A graduate of Brown University, she also took part in an 2015 art exhibition in London displaying her self-portraits.

Tallulah Belle Willis

Tallulah Willis and Bruce Willis attend the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, July 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Tallulah Belle Willis was born Feb. 3, 1994, in Los Angeles. She spent much of her younger years on her family's ranch in Idaho, and according to an interview she gave to Teen Vogue in 2015, she was mostly sheltered from her family's Hollywood life until she was in third grade, when they moved back to California.

She later built a career in fashion after launching her own clothing brand, Wyllis, during the pandemic.

In May 2023, Tallulah Willis opened up about her dad's declining health in a first-person piece for Vogue, writing, "I've known that something was wrong for a long time."

"It started out with a kind of vague unresponsiveness, which the family chalked up to Hollywood hearing loss: 'Speak up! Die Hard messed with Dad's ears,'" she wrote at the time, adding that "later, that unresponsiveness broadened."

She also opened up about how she's learned to treasure her memories with her father, writing, "Every time I go to my dad's house, I take tons of photos -- of whatever I see, the state of things. I'm like an archaeologist, searching for treasure in stuff that I never used to pay much attention to. I have every voicemail from him saved on a hard drive. I find that I'm trying to document, to build a record for the day when he isn't there to remind me of him and of us."

Mabel Ray Willis

Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the Comedy Central Roast of Bruce Willis, July 14, 2018, in Los Angeles. Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Bruce Willis and Heming Willis welcomed their first child together, Mabel Ray Willis, on April 1, 2012.

Born in Los Angeles, Mabel spent her first few years of life living in Bedford Hills, New York.

In an interview with family friend M. Night Shyamalan for Elle Decor back in October 2017, Heming Willis explained the reason behind her decision to raise her kids outside of New York City, and away from LA, adding that both she and her husband are "East Coast people."

"We love the East Coast. We knew New York was where we would end up and ultimately want to raise our kids. But we also have a love/hate relationship with the city. It’s busy, and the spaces can be small," she said. "We wanted our kids to be able to have more room and a yard to run in. I also wanted to keep the kids as sheltered as we could from the paparazzi, and that scene is still very prevalent in L.A.; it’s not bad in New York, and it’s zero up where we live, so that played a big part in our decision-making too."

Mabel features prominently on her mom's Instagram account, and is frequently photographed outdoors, enjoying nature and her family.

Evelyn Penn Willis

Evelyn Penn Willis is Bruce Willis' fifth child and his second with wife Heming Willis. She was born May 5, 2014.

In May last year, Heming Willis shared on Instagram a heartwarming story about her 9-year-old daughter "looking up fun facts" about dementia for her father.

Heming Willis explained in a video that Evelyn had asked her around that time, "Did you know that people with dementia can become severely dehydrated?"

"[Evelyn] said, 'I was at school the other day and I had some free time, and I was looking up fun facts about dementia,'" Heming Willis said at the time. She added that the moment was "not funny, but it's kinda funny," because Evelyn shares her father's curiosity.

"She really is her father's child, because these two love some, just, random facts," she added.

According to the National Institutes of Health, frontotemporal dementia, or FTD, is the result of "damage to neurons in the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain." The agency states that "many possible symptoms can result, including unusual behaviors, emotional problems, trouble communicating, difficulty with work, or difficulty with walking."

According to the NIH, "FTD is rare and tends to occur at a younger age than other forms of dementia. Roughly 60% of people with FTD are 45 to 64 years old."