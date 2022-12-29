Emma Heming Willis is getting nostalgic for her early days with Bruce Willis.

Taking to Instagram on Dec. 28, Heming Willis, 44, shared a video of her and the "Die Hard" actor, 67, partaking in outdoor winter activities, such as riding an inner tube down a snowy mountain, riding a snowmobile and taking photos in the winter wonderland.

"It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head of over heels in love with him," she said in the post, adding the hashtag "#loveofmylife."

Two of Willis' daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore took to the comments to react to the throwback clip.

"This is blowing my mind," Scout Willis, 31, wrote. Tallulah Willis, 28, said, "This makes my heart glow."