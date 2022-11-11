Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, wished actress Demi Moore happy birthday on Friday on Instagram.

In her Instagram story, Heming Willis shared a photo of her and her husband holding Moore's book, "Inside Out," with text on the bottom that read, "Happy Birthday, @demimoore. We love you inside and out."

Moore, 60, reposted the birthday message on her Instagram story along with other birthday wishes from her friends including Lucy Liu, Soleil Moon Frye and TV personality Brad Goreski.

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images Bruce Willis and Emma Heming attend the "Glass" NY Premiere at SVA Theater, Jan. 15, 2019, in New York.

Moore married Willis in 1987 and the two had three daughters together: Rumer, Scout and Tallulah Willis. The two filed for divorce in 2000 and Moore married Ashton Kutcher. Moore and Kutcher called it quits after six years of marriage.

Willis went on to marry Heming Willis in 2009. Willis and Heming Willis have two daughters together, Mabel Ray, 10, and Evelyn Penn, 8.

Since their divorce, Willis and Moore have blended their families and Heming Willis and Moore have become friends over the years.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Demi Moore attends the Chloe Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week, March 3, 2022, in Paris.

Last year, Moore celebrated Heming Willis in an Instagram post on International Women's Day.

"@emmaheingwillis: I #SeeHer as a family who I am honored to call a friend," Moore wrote. "Our children are sisters and yet there is no name for what our family connection is to one another. We are mothers united, sisters bonded on this crazy adventure of life."