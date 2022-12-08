Demi Moore and Bruce Willis recently reunited at a family dinner, a sweet photo shared by their daughter Tallulah Willis showed.

Tallulah Willis took to Instagram Wednesday to share a photo from the fun-filled evening, featuring her and her mom hugging while her dad is making direct eye contact with Moore's dog, Pilaf.

"The laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning," she captioned the photo, noting the hilarious moment between Bruce Willis and the tiny pup.

She added, "I love my parents and my family - I do I do I do!"

In since-expired Instagram Stories updates, Scout Willis, another child shared by the former couple, posted a snap of the "Die Hard" actor holding Pilaf while sitting between Tallulah Willis and his current wife, Emma Heming Willis.

This dinner gathering comes just over eight months after the family announced that the actor had been diagnosed with aphasia and that he was retiring from acting as a result.