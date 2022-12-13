Demi Moore, Bruce Willis and Emma Heming Willis are celebrating the holidays as a blended family.

On Tuesday, Moore shared a sweet carousel of photos on Instagram, writing in the caption, "We are FAMILY!! Getting into the holiday spirit!"

The first photo in the stack shows the blended family posing in front of a Christmas tree. It includes Moore and Bruce Willis' three children -- Rumer Willis, 34, Tallulah Willis, 28, and Scout LaRue Willis, 31 -- along with Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis and their two daughters, 8-year-old Evelyn Penn and 10-year-old Mabel Ray.

Another image shows Bruce Willis and Heming Willis gathered around a table holding hands, and a third photo shows Moore smiling with Bruce Willis and their daughter Tallulah Willis, as the actor holds Moore's tiny dog Pilaf.

Heming Willis commented on Moore's Instagram post Tuesday. "What a fun evening," she wrote, adding a pair of heart and heart-eyes emojis.

Talllulah Willis shared an image of the get-together on Instagram last week. In the photo, she poses with her parents and Moore's dog, which stares intently at her father.

"The laser beam communication between Pilaf and Papa is stunning," she wrote in the caption. "I love my parents and my family -- I do I do I do!"

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images, FILE Rumer Willis, Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Scout Willis, Emma Heming Willis and Tallulah Willis attend Demi Moore's 'Inside Out' Book Party on Sept. 23, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Moore and Bruce Willis were married for 12 years before they split in 2000. Moore went on to marry actor Ashton Kutcher in 2005; the two divorced in 2013. Bruce Willis married Heming Willis, a model, in 2009.

The sweet photos come eight months after the family announced that Bruce Willis had been diagnosed with aphasia and that he was retiring from acting as a result.