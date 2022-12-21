Demi Moore and Bruce Willis are soon-to-be grandparents.

In an Instagram post shared by their daughter, Rumer Willis, on Tuesday, the 34-year-old actress shared a sweet photo of her baby bump, marking the news that she is expecting her first baby with her boyfriend, musician Derek Richard Thomas.

This will be Rumer Willis' first child and Moore and Bruce Willis' first grandchild.

Moore also shared her daughter's photos and wrote in the caption, "Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era."

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images Actress Rumer Willis attends the opening night of "Love Actually Live" December 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Moore and Bruce Willis have three children together: Rumer Willis, Tallulah Willis and Scott LaRue Willis. Bruce Willis also has two daughters with his wife, Emma Heming Willis: 8-year-old Evelyn Penn and 10-year-old Mabel Ray.

Last week, Moore shared photos of their blended family celebrating the holidays together.