Demi Moore hit the red carpet for her new film "The Substance" on Monday night with daughters Scout LaRue Willis, Tallulah Willis and Rumer Willis by her side.
The actress posed with her family at the Los Angeles premiere wearing a red strapless gown. Rumer Willis, 36, and Tallulah Willis, 30, donned simple black dresses for the occasion, while Scout LaRue Willis, 33, wore a brown draped gown.
Moore, Rumer Willis and Scout LaRue Willis wore their long hair down while Tallulah Willis wore her short bob in a playful tousled style.
Moore shares her three daughters with actor Bruce Willis, to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000.
"The Substance," which hits theaters Sept. 20, took home the award for 2024's best screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.
The film, written and directed by Coralie Fargeat and co-produced by Fargeat, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner, follows "a former A-lister past her prime and drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug," according to an official synopsis.
"All it takes is one injection and she is reborn -- temporarily -- as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue (Margaret Qualley)," the synopsis continues. "The only rule? Time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions. Easy, right?"
In addition to Moore and Qualley, "The Substance" stars Dennis Quaid, Gore Abrams, Hugo Diego Garcia, Oscar Lesage, Joseph Balderrama and more.