Demi Moore's latest look has definitely turned a lot of heads.
The actress showed up to the premiere of "The Substance" during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday wearing a Thom Browne ensemble that incorporated a black, maxi pencil skirt that had a sparkling floral brooch pinned near her waist, a white button down shirt and a black tie.
Styled by Brad Goreski, she completed the menswear-inspired look with a pair of black pumps, and dazzling drop earrings.
Moore brought the look together further with her signature, sleek long stright hair and cat-eye lined eyes and full flutter of voluminous eyelashes.
She was photographed alongside "The Substance" co-star Margaret Qualley wearing a hard-to-miss ensemble from Chanel's Fall/Winter 2024 Couture collection.
Qualley's look included an embellished caped mint green top over black shorts along with a big, black bow worn in her hair.
The film's director Coralie Fargeat was also seen on the red carpet wearing a black mini dress and thigh-high boots.
The upcoming film is centered around co-stars taking s black market drug that works to create a better version of yourself.
Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, a former A-lister past her prime who is suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey (Quaid), according to a synopsis.
The action-packed film is slated to release in theaters on Sept. 20.