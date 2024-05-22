Demi Moore is opening up about the "vulnerability" she said was required to pull off full-nudity scenes featured in "The Substance," a new horror film by Coralie Fargeat, which debuted at Cannes Cannes Film Festival this weekend.
Moore, 61, spoke on the experience of shooting those scenes while sitting alongside her co-star in the film Dennis Quaid and others at a press conference.
"Going into it you know it was really spelled out the level of vulnerability and rawness that was really required to tell this story," said Moore.
Moore also said, "It was a very vulnerable experience and just required, I think, kind of going into it with a sensitivity and a lot of conversation about, you know, what we were trying to accomplish, how we were going to approach it."
"And I think finding that common ground of mutual trust," she added.
Moore said her Margaret Qualley, who she described as a "great partner," made her feel "very safe."
"We were obviously quite close in certain moments, um, 'naked,'" joked Moore. "It allowed us also a lot of levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were, with us laying on the tile floor."
She added, "Ultimately it's just about, I think, really direct and clear communication and mutual trust."
A teaser for the upcoming film was released in May, with a synopsis which subtly teases the film's plot calling it "a spine-tingling new film." '
"Have you ever dreamt of a better version of yourself? You. Only better in every way. You've got to try this new product. It changed my life," reads the synopsis.
"The Substance" a horror film starring Moore, Qualley and Quaid debuted at Cannes on May 19.