Demi Moore may be promoting her new film at the Cannes Film Festival, but for the award-winning actress and producer, it's also been a fashion runway of sorts.
At the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival, Moore has stepped out in look after look styled by Brad Goreski, which are elegant, classy and puts a modern spin on old Hollywood glamor.
For the amfAR Cannes Gala 2024 on Thursday night, the actress, who hosted the event, stepped out in a white custom gown from Loewe, along with jewels from Chopard.
At the gala, she was seen onstage wearing a custom gown from Peter Dundas.
On Tuesday, Moore wore a yellow strapless gown by Oscar de la Renta, which had pink flowers at the waist. She accessorized the look with matching floral jewelry from Chopard and light pink Louboutin heels.
The day before, the actress was photographed in two looks. The first was a black and white polka dot dress from Missoni, which she wore during a photocall for her film, "The Substance."
She paired the look with matching white heels, drop earrings, a black purse and dark sunglasses. But her cutest accessory was perhaps her pup, Pilaf, whom she posed for photos with.
Later that evening, for "The Substance" red carpet, Moore stepped out in a dramatic champagne-colored strapless couture gown with a unique structured design from Schiaparelli.
The actress, who was all smiles as she posed for photos with her fellow co-stars Margaret Qualley, Dennis Quaid and director Coralie Fargeat, accessorized the gown with a stunning necklace and earrings from Chopard.
"It was an honor to grace the Cannes carpet, in this stunning @schiaparelli gown, to celebrate this film and the incredible people who made it," Moore said in an Instagram post. "I am truly humbled and honored."
Pilaf made another cute appearance on May 19 when Moore attended a talk and photocall at the festival for "The Substance." The actress wore a pinstripe V-neck bustier dress from Delcore. The dress had sculpted hips and a leather flower string belt from the brand's Del Core's Slices of Reverie Collection.
She paired the look with diamond hoop earrings and sunglasses.
For the Trophée Chopard event on May 17, which honors a new actor and actress for their work, Moore stepped out in a shimmery teal Balenciaga strapless gown.
She continued to opt for Chopard jewelry with the look and wore a dazzling diamond necklace with blue stones to match the dress.
"What an honor it was to attend the annual Cannes @chopard Gala to celebrate the brilliance of film and rising talents in the industry," Moore said in an Instagram post featuring a photo of her in the gown.
Earlier that day, she wore a red strapless Giorgio Armani Prive gown with stunning embellishments all around. She also accessorized the look with Louboutin heels and Chopard earrings.
"There is something so global about this particular festival," Moore said in an interview with Chopard. "This is really the first time that I have a film in the festival."
"I think there is a part that feels a little bit like the little kid who gets to dress up," she added. "It's a bigger than life kind of experience and it has something as I said earlier, that feels so expansive. But it's also another aspect of creative expression -- being able to combine the dress with the right jewelry then elevates everything."