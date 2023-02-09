Demi Moore's daughter Tallulah Willis may have turned 29 years old last week, but Moore is still celebrating the special milestone.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, Moore shared a video from the week prior, when loved ones came together to sing "Happy Birthday" and celebrate Tallulah Willis with cupcakes.

"Recap of miss @busski's birthday celebration last week," Moore wrote in the caption. "You are so loved and I am so proud of you! Happiest birthday week to my baby."

Moore shares her daughter with ex-husband Bruce Willis, to whom she was married from 1987 to 2000. Bruce Willis is currently married to actress Emma Heming, whom he wed in 2009.

STAR MAX/IPx via AP, FILE In this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo, Demi Moore and daughter Tallulah Willis are seen arriving at the Chloe fashion show in Paris.

Tallulah Willis celebrated the holidays with both her parents, as well as her siblings Scout LaRue Willis, Rumer Willis, Evelyn Penn Willis and Mabel Ray Willis. Their holiday celebrations also included time spent with Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, and hers and Bruce Willis' two children Penn Willis and Mabel Ray Willis.