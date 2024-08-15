The official trailer for "The Substance" is here.
The highly anticipated film stars Demi Moore, Margaret Qualley and Dennis Quaid in a story about toxic beauty culture.
In the Coralie Fargeat-directed film, Moore plays Elisabeth Sparkle, "a former A-lister past her prime and suddenly fired from her fitness TV show by repellent studio head Harvey (Quaid)," according to a synopsis.
"She is then drawn to the opportunity presented by a mysterious new drug: THE SUBSTANCE," the synopsis continues. "All it takes is one injection and she is reborn -- temporarily -- as the gorgeous, twentysomething Sue (Qualley)."
The only catch is that once the substance is taken, "time needs to be split: exactly one week in one body, then one week in the other. No exceptions."
In the trailer, we see Moore's character transform into Sue. Things take a turn when Moore's character is on the phone and says that "there's been a slight misuse of the substance."
"Going into it, it was really spelled out the level of vulnerability and rawness that was really required to tell this story," Moore said about the film in May. "It was a very vulnerable experience and just required going into it with a sensitivity and a lot of conversion about what we were trying to accomplish, how we were going to approach it."
Moore also called Qualley a "great partner" during filming.
"We were obviously close in certain moments -- naked," Moore said. "It allowed us also a lot of levity in those moments at how absurd those certain situations were with us laying on the tile floor. But ultimately, it's just about I think really direct and clear communication and mutual trust."
"The Substance" arrives in theaters on Sept. 20.