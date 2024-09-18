Identical twin sisters Marilyn Wright and Madelyn Casper are celebrating a milestone this week -- their 102nd birthday!
The siblings from Toledo, Ohio, gathered Sept. 15 with their family and friends, some of whom traveled from as far as Texas for the occasion.
"Twins at 102 -- I don't think that happens every day. We just thought we have to really celebrate this one big time," Thomas Casper, Madelyn Casper's son, told ABC Toledo station WTVG.
Over the years, the twin sisters have raised their own families. They are both moms with a combined 13 children between the two of them. But no matter what, they've remained close to each other too, with Madelyn Casper describing herself and her sister as "two peas in a pod."
"We think alike. We do things even when we didn't live in the same city," Wright told WTVG. "[I would get] on the phone, I say, 'Madelyn, I just made a meatloaf. I wish you could be here.' She says, 'I made one too.'"
"We talk together until she couldn't hear, so I'm her ears and she's my eyes," Wright added.
Julie Fox, one of Wright's children, told WTVG the family feels lucky to be able to mark the birthday celebration together.
"We feel very blessed to still have both of them with us, and they're both still in pretty good health too -- physical health, not only mental," Fox said.
The twin sisters said their birthday message to others is to be kind.
"We have to tell people, 'Be kind to your neighbor.' Just show kindness. Don't hate. The word hate should be out of the dictionary," said Wright.