At 102 years old, Jean Bailey is not slowing down.

Bailey, an independent living resident at Elk Ridge Village, a senior living community in Omaha, Nebraska, has been leading fitness sessions for her neighbors since the COVID-19 pandemic first started in 2020.

“We couldn't get out and so we just get out on our floor and started and it just got to be a habit,” Bailey explained in an interview with “Good Morning America,” adding that she’s been fitness instructing for at least 15 years now.

Courtesy of Sean Tran of Elk Ridge Village Senior Living Jean Bailey, 102, has been leading fitness sessions at Elk Ridge Village Senior Living in Omaha, Nebraska for years.

Approximately 10 to 12 residents regularly attend Bailey’s class, which is held four times a week and involves various movements like circular foot stretches and arm swimming stretches. Although Bailey, a former 4-H leader, herself said she’s “kind of strict” about the moves, she encourages everyone to get started at their own pace and “just move.”

“You don't have to start out doing this as very strict. But, and we have a couple that -- one girl has had a stroke and and there's one who has arthritis -- and I just tell them to, I don't care what they do but move,” Bailey said.

Courtesy of Sean Tran of Elk Ridge Village Senior Living Bailey's exercise classes feature various moves like arm stretches and foot rolls.

Bailey said she doesn’t have a favorite move but emphasizes a holistic approach to moving the whole body.

“You just start with your chin on your chest and then you end up making circles with your head and you go to your arms and you go to your legs, you go to your back,” Bailey explained. “They're all really good, especially the moving parts of your knees and hips and that kind of thing. It's pretty important to keep those moving fully if you keep walking.”

Aside from staying active, Bailey, who previously owned a floral business, said she’s also keen on keeping up with the community at Elk Ridge Village and enjoys playing card games and dealing blackjack specifically.

Courtesy of Sean Tran of Elk Ridge Village Senior Living At Elk Ridge Village, Bailey is known for her fitness classes and her flower arrangements.

Sean Tran, an operations director at Elk Ridge Village, has known Bailey ever since she moved in 14 years ago and said she is “very welcoming to everyone” and maintains a “very positive outlook.”

“She pretty much participates in almost every activity that we've got here. So everybody knows who she is and you can't help but want to hang out and spend some time with her. She's the sweetest,” Tran said.

Courtesy of Sean Tran of Elk Ridge Village Senior Living Bailey said there's no secret to her longevity. The 102-year-old said in addition to staying active, she also likes to enjoy the occasional happy hour.

As for the secret to her longevity, Bailey said she doesn’t think there’s been any steadfast formula.