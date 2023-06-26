Emma Heming Willis and her daughters had a fun weekend visiting Bruce Willis' wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, California.
In her Instagram story, Heming Willis shared a video of her daughters Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray -- whom she shares with Willis -- with her husband's wax figure, which resembles his "Die Hard" character John McClane.
- 1
- 2
- 3
"Guys, it's dad!" Evelyn says in the video.
Heming Willis revealed that this wasn't the first time the family has visited Willis' wax figure: She also shared a throwback photo of herself with her daughters and the John McClane figure in 2018.
The family's fun-filled day also included a trip to Willis' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
In addition to Mabel and Evelyn, Willis also has three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer Willis, 34, Tallulah Willis, 29, and Scout LaRue Willis, 31.