Emma Heming Willis and her daughters had a fun weekend visiting Bruce Willis' wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood, California.

In her Instagram story, Heming Willis shared a video of her daughters Evelyn Penn and Mabel Ray -- whom she shares with Willis -- with her husband's wax figure, which resembles his "Die Hard" character John McClane.

MORE: Emma Heming Willis reminisces on falling in love with Bruce Willis with sweet video
Editor's Picks
PHOTO: In a still from a video posted to Emma Heming Willis' Instagram account, June 26, 2023.
Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
In a still from a video posted to Emma Heming Willis' Instagram account, June 26, 2023.

"Guys, it's dad!" Evelyn says in the video.

Heming Willis revealed that this wasn't the first time the family has visited Willis' wax figure: She also shared a throwback photo of herself with her daughters and the John McClane figure in 2018.

PHOTO: Emma Heming Willis shares a throwback photo with daughters at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Hollywood posing with Bruce Willis' wax sculpture.
Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Emma Heming Willis shares a throwback photo with daughters at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Hollywood posing with Bruce Willis' wax sculpture.
PHOTO: Emma Heming Willis shares a photo of Bruce Willis' Walk of Fame star.
Emma Heming Willis/Instagram
Emma Heming Willis shares a photo of Bruce Willis' Walk of Fame star.
MORE: Bruce Willis' wife gushes over actor in sweet post: 'Fear has never stopped him'

The family's fun-filled day also included a trip to Willis' star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

In addition to Mabel and Evelyn, Willis also has three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer Willis, 34, Tallulah Willis, 29, and Scout LaRue Willis, 31.