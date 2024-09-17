An 11-month-old in California was recently captured getting stuck in a doggy door. Thankfully, the girl was fine and the adorable and hilarious video clip has quickly gone viral on TikTok.
Lauren Amadea shared the video of her daughter Leila to TikTok earlier in September. She told Storyful the girl was following in the paw-steps of their family dog, a French bulldog named Louise Marie.
"At the end [of the video] you can hear in her baby gibberish 'I stuck,' and my pup Lulu looks at the camera as though she can't even believe it," Amadea said.
Amadea told "Good Morning America" that Leila and Louise Marie are "best friends," and even though it appeared in the video that Leila was trapped, her daughter was unharmed in the incident.
The video has been viewed over 331,000 times so far and over 1,200 TikTok users have since commented on the lighthearted post.
"😂😂Layla is living her best life with her best friends," one user wrote.
Added another, "She's a quick learner at least!"