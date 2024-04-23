In a heartwarming display of self-love, a father's decision to give his daughter 20 seconds alone in front of the bathroom mirror has taken the internet by storm.

Dad Jay, who runs the Instagram account @dadsdoittoo, often posts adorable videos of him and his lookalike daughter Tatum, but his latest video, posted on April 6, has people talking.

The video starts with Jay telling Tatum that he's going to give her 20 seconds to say whatever she wants, and he won't get mad.

Tatum shouts, "I got this," right before Dad closes the door.

What follows is a sweet and inspiring lesson in self-love.

"I'm a queen," Tatum shouts. "I'm a young queen! I'm a superstar!"

"I'm beautiful, I'm smart, and I love myself," she continues before giving a special shoutout to the doll of the moment, saying, "I'm a Barbie, and I look pretty."

Tatum's Barbie comment caught the attention of the official Barbie Instagram account, which commented on the video, "And don't you forget it 😉💖."

The video follows a social media trend in which parents allow their children 20 seconds alone in the bathroom to say whatever they want without judgment.

There have been dozens of videos of kids hilariously using foul language, but few have been quite as inspiring as this one.

"I was proud," dad Jay told "Good Morning America" of his reaction to Tatum's motivational mirror speech. "Seeing the things I instilled into her and hearing her speak the words of affirmation felt good to see."

"I try my best to motivate my daughter and build her up," he added. "This time she showcased her confidence and intelligence."