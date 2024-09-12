A Utah toddler's funny avoidance tactic is going viral.
Bryce and Felipe Pasini shared a TikTok video on Sept. 3 showing what their 1-year-old daughter Annie does when she doesn't want to do something.
"Annie, let's go take a bath. Let's go take a bath. C'mon," Felipe Pasini says in the clip as he walks over to his daughter.
When Annie hears him, she quickly moves away and lies down on the floor, pretending to go to sleep.
"Hey, you're not sleeping. Hey, Annie, get up!" Felipe Pasini continues, as he taps her lightly with his foot.
As Felipe Pasini walks away, little Annie lifts her head up, and her dad quickly catches her in the act.
"See! You're awake. C'mon, let's go," he says.
The video clip has already been viewed over 7.6 million times, garnering thousands of comments.
One TikTok user wrote, "I mean it's better than a tantrum 😂😂😂."
"Can't argue with that!!" the couple wrote in response.