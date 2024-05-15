A Texas toddler's imitation of his mom's sigh has gone viral on TikTok.
Brennan Doherty recently shared a video of himself holding his son Huxley, asking him, "What does mama sound like?"
Huxley then mimics the sound of a big sigh, which his mom supposedly makes, and Doherty breaks into a big grin.
The 20-second TikTok video, which was shared with Storyful, has already garnered over 15 million views since April and sparked over 5,000 comments.
While some found the clip hilarious, others said the feeling was familiar or had a different take.
"Mama sounds like she needs a break🤣🤣," commented one social media user.
"All moms EVERYWHERE," someone else wrote.
"So relatable," added another TikTok user alongside a crying emoji.