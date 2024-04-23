Whenever Alyssia Marte needs a boost of joy, she goes to her best friend's house.

There, her friend's toddler-aged daughter gets so excited to see her, she does a happy dance.

Marte, who lives in New Jersey, shared a video on TikTok showing the dance the toddler does each time she sees her.

The video has since racked up more than 2.7 million views and hundreds of thousands of likes.

"When your bestie gave birth to your baby bestie," Marte wrote in the caption of the post.

Alyssia Marte recorded the daughter of her best friend dancing upon her arrival. Alyssia Marte via Storyful

In the video, the toddler runs towards Marte as soon as she opens the front door, raising her hands in the air and briefly pausing to show off a few dance moves.

At another point, the toddler starts waving her arms around excitedly, prompting cheers from the others in the room.

"My girl!" Marte is heard saying.

TikTok users flocked to the comments to leave their own joyful reactions.

"The little dance is everything 💜," one person wrote.