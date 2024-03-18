A toddler recently captured the internet's heart after her mom shared a video of the little one's thrilled reaction to her older sister coming home from preschool.

Amanda Burritt shared a video clip on Facebook of her 18-month-old daughter "impatiently" waiting for her big sister Emma to return home after school. In the video, the toddler is seen running toward the door and calling out "Emma!" when she sees her sibling.

"When you've been waiting all day for your big sister to come home from school 🥺," Burritt wrote in text overlaid in the video, adding in the caption, "The best little sister ❤️."

A toddler was thrilled when her big sister, who has a rare neurodegenerative disease, returned home after preschool in Calgary, Alberta, on Feb. 26, 2024. ‌thelifeofemmabean via Storyful

Burritt told Storyful her toddler is usually excited to greet Emma, who attends preschool in Calgary, Alberta, in Canada and has a rare neurodegenerative disease called KIF1A Associated Neurological Disorder, or KAND.

"The disease is progressive and has already robbed her of her ability to see, walk and talk, among other things," Burritt told Storyful. "I like raising awareness wherever I can. That's why I've been posting videos like these."

KAND belongs to a group of genetic disorders caused by one or more mutations of the KIF1A gene and may be associated with various symptoms including developmental delays, visual impairment, difficulty walking due to muscle spasm and weakness, and issues with balance and coordination, according to the National Organization for Rare Disorders.