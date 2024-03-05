An Ohio girl is capturing viewers' hearts with her adorable enactment of a news anchor.

Nearly three years ago, Lucienne Doho-Owusu shared a video of her daughter Thessa on Instagram, pretending to present the news. In the video, the then-2-year-old is seen sitting in the cutout of a homemade cardboard TV labeled "Thessa TV."

"Hello, welcome to Thessa TV. The electricity has gone!" Thessa proclaims in the clip.

Lucienne Doho-Owusu shared a video clip on Instagram of her daughter Thessa, then 2 at the time, pretending to be a news anchor. Courtesy of Lucienne Doho-Owusu

After Doho-Owusu shared the video again on Feb. 25, it went viral.

"She wasn't even 2 yet. She still had 3 months to go," Doho-Owusu wrote in the caption of the new post, which has since garnered more than 13,000 views.

Social media users couldn't help but gush over the budding journalist's magnetic personality, taking to the comments to share their support.

Thessa is the oldest of Lucienne Doho-Owusu’s three children. Courtesy of Lucienne Doho-Owusu

"I will watch this segment every day. I love this news [anchor] - she's adorable," wrote one enthusiastic fan.

"Oh my goodness. This lady has a future! 😍," another added.

Lucienne Doho-Owusu said her daughter Thessa is talkative and loves to share with others. Courtesy of Lucienne Doho-Owusu

Looking back on the moment, Doho-Owusu told "Good Morning America" she had simply captured her daughter's cute antics as she usually does, but it was Thessa who insisted she needed to be in front of the camera that day.

"We were at home and … it was a really bad weather day. The light went off," Doho-Owusu recalled. "She said, 'Oh my gosh, I have to talk about this. I have to tell people about this, that the light went off. She said 'Daddy, I need to get on TV to tell people.'"

The mom of three said Thessa, who is now 5 and in kindergarten, is a curious and talkative child, who doesn't limit herself about her future plans.

"She'll tell you she wants to be something [based on] how she feels that day and then she will change her mind and want to be something else," Doho-Owusu said.