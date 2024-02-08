An Alabama toddler has gone viral after his mom captured the 2-year-old reacting to a play during a basketball game.

Paige Conkle, a mom of three in Heflin, Alabama, shared her son Luca's excited reaction in a TikTok video last Saturday, and it has since picked up more than 590,000 views.

"The tiniest basketball fan😂😭," Conkle captioned her video post.

In the video, Luca appears intensely focused on the game, standing up quickly to cheer following the exciting play, his eyes wide and mouth open in shock.

As a few commenters noted, Luca appears to react to the play before everyone else in the crowd.

Paige Conkle captured her son Luca’s reaction while he watched a basketball game. Paige Conkle/TikTok

Conkle said her son loves watching basketball and loves to play too, especially with his father and older brother.

"His first birthday party was basketball, and ever since he could hold a ball, he's had one in his hand," Conkle told "Good Morning America."

So when she and her family went to watch the Cleburne County High School basketball team play in January, she captured Luca lighting up as he watched from the stands.

"That's his reaction watching basketball all the time. He likes to watch any basketball, especially [the University of] Alabama," Conkle said.

"He just really gets excited about basketball so I knew he would probably be excited if something cool happened," she added.