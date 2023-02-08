Sometimes your own achievements are your biggest surprises.

That was the case for a 1-year-old California boy named Journey, who shocked himself recently by taking his first steps.

In a video shared by his parents on social media last month, Journey is seen looking around in amazement as he discovers he can walk.

The toddler even lets out a big exclamation scream, which his parents described in the caption as "little dinosaur noises."

@thepagelsminors via Storyful Journey, a 1-year-old from California, shocked himself by discovering he can walk.

Journey's first steps were luckily witnessed by his parents and other family members, one of whom says in the video, "He just discovered he can walk."

Journey's dad B. Pagels-Minor shared on Facebook that the day Journey took his first steps held special meaning for the family: It was the 59th birthday of Journey's late grandmother.