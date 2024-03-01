A mom captured her young daughter's excited reaction at Calgary International Airport when she was surprised with a trip with her best friend.

Mar Aghakhani told Storyful her daughter Elba knew she was boarding a plane to go to Mexico but didn't know her best friend Lian was at the airport too, and "didn't know they were going to be together on the same flight, at the same resort for the entire trip."

In a minutelong clip shared with Storyful, Aghakhani recorded Elba while she pushed her pink suitcase through the airport and asked her if she had any clue what her surprise might be.

Mar Aghakhani captured her daughter Elba’s reaction after surprising her with a trip with her best friend at Calgary International Airport in Canada. Mar Aghakhani via Storyful Marjan Morgan

Elba told her mom she had "no idea" but added, "I'm so excited for the airplane part."

When Elba spotted Lian, she yelled out his name and the two best friends shared a big hug and jumped up and down in excitement.

Mar Aghakhani surprised her daughter Elba with a trip to Mexico with her best friend Lian. Mar Aghakhani via Storyful Marjan Morgan

Aghakhani added the two young kids had the "cutest reaction."