A great-grandfather is going viral for his rendition of "Baby Shark," the wildly popular children's song that first debuted back in 2016.

Cristalena Potvin shared a TikTok clip of her father reading a "Baby Shark" book to his great-granddaughter that has since racked up over 10 million views.

"Daddy Shark. Do, do, do, do, do," he reads in the video, looking at the pages before adding, "They all say the same thing."

"We asked him to read 'Baby Shark' and he has never heard of it," Potvin wrote in her TikTok caption. "We were laughing so hard 😂 #babyshark #babysharkdoodoo."

Potvin told Storyful her father simply read the book at face value and didn't realize it was based on the earworm from Pinkfong, the South Korean educational brand, whose "Baby Shark" song has amassed over 14 billion views on YouTube in the last seven years.

"He's never heard of 'Baby Shark.' He read it and didn't know there is an actual tune to it," Potvin told Storyful. "Of course he was WAY off."

"I'm sorry 😂 But I can't stop laughing 🤣," wrote one commenter.

'Honestly, this is the best TikTok in the world. I have cried laughed at this," another added.