Conversations with strangers can sometimes lead to interesting unexpected places.

While striking up that initial conversation may be difficult for some, one toddler, under parental supervision, has no problem at all chatting it up.

Tamia White shared several videos of her son, Azai Thompson, jubilantly racing around a store, greeting storegoers with an enthusiastic, "Hi!"

One video White posted in February has over 42 million views on TikTok. In the video, Azai greets shoppers with a wave and asks one, "How you doing?"

"Everywhere we go, my son, he literally says, 'Hi'' to everyone he greets," White said. "So I'm like, let me record a video real quick so I can show them."

Tamia White recorded her son saying hello to everyone he passed in a store Tamia White

Azai has always been a social child who enjoys conversation, according to his mother.

"Azai is just like a bubbly person, super sweet," she said.

"Sometimes I just sit back and watch him, and I just like, Wow, this like, really, all I needed," said White. "I feel like a lot of parents will understand me when I say you can't really explain, like the love you have for your kids."

White said she hopes Azai's personable behavior never changes.

"I just wanna keep flourishing it and just making sure that he stays like that for, like the rest of his life," she said.