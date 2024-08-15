A Georgia mother recently shared an adorable video of her toddler having a lively conversation with a nurse during a doctor's appointment, and their animated exchange has since gone viral on social media.
Tèa Berry shared the video clip in a TikTok post Sunday, writing in text overlaid in the video, "Letting my toddler run her doctors appointment."
In the accompanying caption, Berry tagged the nurse and described her 2-year-old daughter as "the light to my whole world."
In the clip, the young girl chatters enthusiastically as a nurse named Casey listens to her attentively and explains what to expect as she examines the toddler.
The TikTok video has already been viewed over 14 million times and garnered over 2 million likes since Aug. 11.
Berry told Storyful, "We let our daughter run her own doctor's appointment and her nurse went above and beyond to make her feel comfortable."
She added that the nurse and her daughter "were talking like they already knew each other."