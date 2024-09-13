A toddler who broke into song after being asked by his mom to pick up his blanket has gone viral with over 31 million views on social media.
Tara Seaman captured on video the hilarious moment her 3-year-old son, Witley, broke into song instead of picking his blanket up off the floor.
In a video shared Tuesday on TikTok, Witley is seen in his family's kitchen with toys and his blanket strewn around him.
When asked to pick up his blanket, Witley responds by singing the classic kids' song "Boom Chicka Boom."
Witley's rendition came complete with hand motions as well as a call-and-response with his mom, who happily obliged.
The toddler finished the song with the lyric, "one more time," before deciding, "no more times" instead.
Seaman told "Good Morning America" that Witley picked up the "no more times" line from her after he had sung the song, one of his favorites, multiple times.
"He had been singing it that morning over and over. About the fifth time I said, 'OK, no more times,'" Seaman said. "When he sang it the time in the video he added the, 'No more times himself.' He's very smart."
The video received tens of millions of views on TikTok and tens of thousands of comments from people who were blown away by Witley's adorable performance.
"'No more times' took me out 🤣😭 he is so precious! 😍," wrote one commenter.
"This is the cutest child i have EVER seen," wrote another.
Several commenters replied that they'd never heard a better rendition, with one commenter writing, "best version of boom chicka boom there has ever been!"