Graduating from preschool is exciting, but for twins Angel and AJ, what was even more memorable was seeing their beloved family come out to support them.
The 4-year-olds shouted out the names of their family members at their June preschool graduation in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey, in a heartwarming video shared by their aunt, Veronica Garcia.
The video has since gone viral on TikTok with over 6 million views since July 15.
"Mommy! Daddy!" the two boys exclaim in the short video.
"Grandpa! Nana! Abuela! Titi V!" one of the brothers adds, beaming.
Garcia told Storyful the video "demonstrated how family support impacts child development" and said the twins will begin kindergarten in September.