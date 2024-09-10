A family in New York came up with a creative way to remember their grandfather's hug forever.
Devin Hance recently shared a video on TikTok of her and her relatives painting their grandfather's hands and forearms different colors, including green and blue.
After a color was applied, the grandfather would then hug a relative, so his hand and arm prints became etched on the sweatshirt or t-shirt in paint.
After the shirts dried, Hance's grandfather signed each with a special message, like, "I love you."
"Now we have Grandpi's hug forever," Hance captioned her video, which she posted Sunday.
Hance told Storyful that her grandfather's health helped inspire ways to remember him forever.
"My grandpa is my best friend," Hance said. "Two years ago, he was diagnosed with Stage IV cancer, and I don't waste a moment with him."