A viral video with over 1.5 million views shows the adorable bond between a boy and his grandfather, who lives just down the street.
The video shows 2-year-old Walker Stransky running down the street of his Colorado neighborhood to hug his grandfather, Neil Duggan.
The video, shared on Instagram by Walker's mom Jamie Stransky, is captioned, "Update: Living down the street from grandpa is still the best idea ever."
Stransky, a mom of three boys, told "Good Morning America" that she and her family were out for a bike ride in May when Walker spotted his grandfather outside mowing the lawn and sprinted down the street to hug him.
She said she and her husband moved down the street from her parents, Duggan and his wife, in 2018, shortly after the birth of Walker's older brothers, who are twins.
"This house came up on the market and my parents went through the open house and immediately called and told us we needed to check it out," Stransky told "GMA." "We weren't planning on moving but it was just too good to pass up."
Five years later, Stransky said living so close to her parents has been the "biggest blessing" for her family.
"We see my parents almost every day, and I'm so grateful for that. My boys have the best relationship with their grandparents," she said. "They say it takes a village to raise a family, and we are so fortunate that part of ours is so close."
Stransky said that while the video of Walker running to Duggan went viral, it is not a rare occurrence to see her sons running to their grandparents' house.
"Things like this happen almost every day," she said.