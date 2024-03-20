For the second year in a row, the French bulldog has claimed the top spot as the most favorite dog in America.

Joined by three "frenchies," — Barnie, Uma and Kiro — Brandi Munden, Vice President of Communications & PR from American Kennel Club, stopped by "Good Morning America" on Wednesday to reveal the most popular dog breeds in 2023, according to the club's registration statistics.

AKC reminded the public that the popularity of a breed doesn't determine its compatibility with an owner. The club advised potential puppy buyers to take into consideration the dog's temperament, size, and energy level before choosing to adopt them.

Meet the top dogs below.

1. French bulldog

French Bulldog. American Kennel Club

According to AKC, the French bulldog's popularity has continued to increase since being crowned as the most famous breed last year. The dog is affectionate, playful, adaptable, and has an even temperament, AKC said, adding the breed is also the top choice for city dwellers as they get along with almost everyone. The dog also has easy-to-care-for short coats.

"The French Bulldog's surge in popularity shows no signs of slowing down," said AKC Executive Secretary Gina DiNardo in a press release. "Their long list of fabulous traits makes them wonderful companions for a variety of people, but that doesn't mean they're for everyone. It's extremely important to do your research to not only find the right breed for your lifestyle, but to ensure that you're getting a well-bred dog from a responsible breeder."

2. Labrador retriever

Labrador Retriever. American Kennel Club

Prior to 2022, the Labrador was named as AKC's top dog for at least three decades.

Besides their active and friendly traits, the breed can also live up to 11 to 13 years, according to AKC. The labs are also great to have around children due to their sweet temperament.

3. Golden retriever

Golden Retriever. American Kennel Club

Also a favorite among families due to their endearing traits, Golden retrievers fall to the third place on the list of the most favorite breeds in the country. They're known to be friendly, devoted, and intelligent dogs according to AKC and can live on average between 10 to 12 years.

4. German shepherd

German Shepherd. American Kennel Club

The fourth most popular dog is German shepherds which often serve as family dogs and K-9 officers.

AKC states the breed possesses courageous, confident and smart personalities and have typical life expectancy between 7 to 10 years.

5. Poodle

Poodle. American Kennel Club

Known for its adorable signature curly hair, the poodle is the fifth popular breed in 2023. AKC notes that standard poodles are active, smart and affectionate. They also have a longer average lifespan between 10 and 18 years, AKC adds.