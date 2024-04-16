Garth Brooks is praising Post Malone's cover of "Friends in Low Places."

In his latest episode of "Inside Studio G," the country singer watched a clip of Post Malone's cover of the song, which was shared on the "Circles" singer's Instagram page last week.

Co-host Garth Brooks speaks onstage during the 58th Academy Of Country Music Awards at The Ford Center at The Star on May 11, 2023 in Frisco, Texas. Theo Wargo/Getty Images, FILE

"That is awesome," Brooks said. "I had no idea (he was doing that)."

"He's one of those guys that when he sings, he's alive," Brooks added. "And you can tell that he just loves to do it."

In the video, Post Malone sings the chorus of Brooks' song and plays the guitar in a studio. He ends the video by saying, "Stagecoach will be fun," referring to his upcoming performance at the music festival later this month, in which he'll perform a special set of country covers.

"I'm telling you the guy is amazing in the genre he is but he loves country music," Brooks said. "I've heard it for years."

He also compared Post Malone to Ray Charles and said Post Malone sings country music "well."

The latest episode of "Inside Studio G" comes as the second leg of his Las Vegas residency, Garth Brooks/Plus ONE, starts up again at Caesars Palace.

Garth Brooks performs onstage during the Library Of Congress 2024 Gershwin Prize For Popular Song at DAR Constitution Hall on March 20, 2024 in Washington, DC. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I can't believe the second part's already starting and if we blink, it'll be over," said Brooks, who called performing at the hotel, "a dream."

"The crowds have been the best crowds I've ever got to play for," he said. "I know that's crazy but it's just unbelievable."

"I think bagging the phones is making all the difference," he continued. "Everyone's just listening to music and you just talk about a great sounding room -- it's the best of all things man."

Brooks said that the last three weekends of his Vegas residency will be on sale later this year.