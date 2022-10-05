Pamela Anderson has revealed the cover of her upcoming memoir, "LOVE, PAMELA."

The actress, model and activist shared the cover of her upcoming release from Dey Street Books on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Anderson said she is "so proud" of the book, which will be released on Jan. 31, 2023.

"It feels like some kind of miracle -- to be retracing the painful steps of my youth," she wrote of the memoir in her announcement. "I repainted scenes in detail if it were my childhood or at the playboy mansion. Just one girls messy life. A celebration -- of imperfections. The book is a unpolished attempt. I had no co writer."

"My life -- as a mother, as an activist, and as an actress," her caption continued. "I am so proud of this book."

Harper Collins Pamela Anderson is the author of the book "Love, Pamela" avalable on Jan. 31, 2023.

Anderson's sons took to the comments to share their support.

"I am so proud of you! What a huge year this is gonna be! You deserve it!! ❤️❤️❤️" her older son, Brandon Thomas, commented, while her younger son, Dylan Jagger Lee, added, "LOVE YOU!!! ❤️"