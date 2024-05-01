It's May 1, so, of course, members of the boy band *NSYNC acknowledged what has now become a time-honored tradition: the "It's Gonna Be May" meme.
As a bit of a refresher, when the group recorded their 2000 No. 1 hit "It's Gonna Be Me," Justin Timberlake pronounced "me" as "may." In the age of the internet, the moment has become a viral and yearly joke.
Timberlake took to TikTok on Tuesday to share a video that starts with a woman asking, "What's a word you pronounced incorrectly one time and it still haunts you till this day?"
Cut to the singer thinking for a second and then saying, "Me."
Lance Bass, meanwhile, posted a video of himself giving his husband, Michael Turchin, a card. When Turchin opens it, he reads, "Roses are red, April is gray, but when you wake up tomorrow..." he stops reading and says, in a horrified tone, "Oh no!"
We then see Bass with a the ramen noodles -- previously in Turchin's bowl -- on his head, mimicing Timberlake's hairstyle in the 2000s, and lip-synching, "It's gonna be May."
"POV: your friend mispronounces a word once and now it’s a national holiday," Bass wrote in the caption. "Happy #itsgonnabemay Day!"
We hope we never have to say "Bye Bye Bye" to this meme.