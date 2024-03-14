Justin Timberlake didn't just reunite with *NSYNC on his upcoming album "Everything I Thought It Was" -- he did it in real life, onstage, at his show in Los Angeles on March 13.

During Timberlake's free show at The Wiltern -- one of several he's done across the country in advance of the release of the album, out Friday -- he brought out Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick to join him for several songs, including their hits "Bye Bye Bye" and "It's Gonna Be Me."

The quintet also performed "Paradise," their collab on Timberlake's upcoming album.

Timberlake took to Instagram after the show to share a photo of five stools on the stage from the boy band's performance, to which Bass replied, "That was fun. Let's do it again soon. 😁."

This marked the first time the boy band have performed together since 2013, when they reunited at the MTV VMAs for Timberlake's Video Vanguard Award set. Last year, *NSYNC released a new song, "Better Place," for "Trolls Band Together."

Elsewhere the show, Timberlake was also joined by R &B singer Coco Jones and sang songs from throughout his career, including hits like "SexyBack" and "Summer Love," as well as songs from his new album.

Timberlake's new album, "Everything I Thought It Was," drops March 15.