Justin Timberlake stepped out at the "Trolls Band Together" premiere alongside wife Jessica Biel and *NSYNC this week.

The "Can't Stop the Feeling!" singer attended the star-studded event at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood on Nov. 15. The film releases in theaters Nov. 17.

Timberlake and Biel kept things monochromatic in matching all-black looks -- even down to the "7th Heaven" alum's black manicure.

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend a special screening of Universal Pictures' "Trolls: Band Together" at TCL Chinese Theatre, Nov. 15, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Timberlake also posed alongside his *NSYNC bandmates Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone.

(L-R) Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick, Justin Timberlake, and Joey Fatone attend a special screening of Universal Pictures' "Trolls: Band Together" at TCL Chinese Theatre, Nov. 15, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The boy band, who reunited at the 2023 MTV VMAs in September, released their first song in more than two decades, "Better Place," for "Trolls Band Together" that same month.

This week's movie premiere was one of Timberlake's first appearances since ex-girlfriend Britney Spears' memoir, "The Woman in Me," was released.