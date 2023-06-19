Jessica Biel recently gave fans a glimpse into her family life and shared a loving Father's Day message to her husband Justin Timberlake.
The "Cruel Summer" executive producer wrote in a Sunday Instagram post, "Major love to all the Daddy's out there today! And to one, very near and dear to us, who loves us for who we are no matter how many times we interrupt the sports, the sleep, the silence or the sanity. We love you and your tender heart more than we can say. Happy Father's Day, baby!"
Biel shared several snapshots of her sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, together and with their father.
- 1
- 2
- 3
The "Candy" star also included an adorable Father's Day card from Silas to Timberlake that read simply, "happy f day! i love you. Love Silas."
Timberlake replied in a comment, calling his family "My greatest gifts!!! 😍😍😍"
In his own Father's Day post, the "Can't Stop the Feeling" singer shared his gratitude for his two dads.
"When I became a dad, I realized what an important role these two incredible humans have played in my life. I'm so very grateful to have not ONE but TWO dads to learn from and lean on. I love you both so much!! Happy Father's Day to all the Dads, Daddies, and Papas out there!!! 🙏🏻," Timberlake wrote.
Biel and Timberlake tied the knot back in the fall of 2012, welcoming their first child in 2015 and their youngest in 2020.
In 2020, Timberlake opened about his approach to fatherhood and what he hoped to pass down through the generations.
"We try to teach our son to love and to respect everyone -- we teach him that all people are all created equal, and that no one should be treated differently because of the color of their skin," Timberlake wrote in part on Instagram. "We teach him this because one day, he will go on to teach his kids the same. It's a cycle. And right now, as we all work to undo generations of discrimination that have plagued our system and our communities across this country... I'm reminded today that the first lessons start at home."