Justin Timberlake is celebrating his wife Jessica Biel on her 41st birthday.

In a sweet Instagram post, the singer shared a series of photos of Biel and the two of them together and wrote in the caption that he loves her "to the moon and back."

"Let me tell y'all about this human… she is the most bad---, most graceful, most gorgeous DREAM of a partner I could have ever wished for," Timberlake wrote. "And today is her bday!"

"I'm so glad you were born, my love," he added. "And, I'm so lucky that you are choosing to do this thing called life with me. Aging like a FINE 🍷!!!!"

In a separate Instagram post shared on her page, Biel shared photos of her together with Timberlake. In them, she wears big sunglasses with a jewel in the center.

"Birthday vibes so bright I had to see it with my third eye," she said. "Thanks for all the lovely wishes!"

bauer-griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE In this May 9, 2022, file photo, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend a premiere in Los Angeles.

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in 2012 during a ceremony in Italy. The couple's wedding was featured in People with Biel wearing a custom, petal pink Giambattista Valli Haute Couture gown.