Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary and revealing the special way they marked the milestone earlier this year.

The couple each took to Instagram on Thursday to share tributes to one another on the day they said "I do" exactly 10 years ago.

"Being married to you is the adventure of a lifetime! Run it back, baby. RUN IT BACK. I love you," Biel, 40, wrote, sharing a series of photos of the two together.

"10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father every day! I love you so much you beautiful human! Run it back!" Timberlake, 41, wrote in a separate post, also sharing some of their moments together, including a video of them eating pasta, à la "Lady and the Tramp."

Jerod Harris/Getty Images Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake attend the Los Angeles Premiere FYC Event for Hulu's "Candy" at El Capitan Theatre, May 9, 2022, in Los Angeles.

Biel also revealed on her Instagram story that she and Timberlake recently renewed their vows. Sharing a photo of them all dressed up, the "7th Heaven" alum wrote, "From our vow renewal this summer -- in Italy where it all went down."