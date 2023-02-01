Jessica Biel celebrated husband Justin Timberlake this week for his 42nd birthday.

The "7th Heaven" alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to mark the "SexyBack" singer's special day, writing, "Happy birthday to the person who challenges and inspires me every day. The person who keeps me laughing and creating and risking it all. The person who makes the ordinary extraordinary."

"You know who you are," she teased. "I love you."

Alongside her caption, Biel shared two photos of her and Timberlake enjoying some together time on a boat, soaking up the sun and taking in the stunning views of the water surrounding them and endless sky.

Timberlake responded to his wife's post in the comments section, sharing three heart-eyes emojis.