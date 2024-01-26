Justin Timberlake is embarking on his first tour in five years with his upcoming The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

The first leg of the tour includes 22 cities throughout North America, with additional stops in Europe, the United Kingdom and more to be announced at a later date.

Kicking off in Vancouver on April 29, Timberlake will visit cities like Seattle; Las Vegas; Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Miami; Chicago; New York; Boston and more before wrapping up July 9 in Lexington, Kentucky.

The fan club presale begins Jan. 29, with the general onsale starting Feb. 2. There are also both Citi and Verizon presales beginning Jan. 30.

VIP packages are also available.

The announcement comes shortly after Timberlake dropped his new single, "Selfish," off his forthcoming sixth studio album, "Everything I Thought It Was," out March 15.

For more information about the tour, visit JustinTimberlake.com.