Cindy Crawford might have a brand new hair look underway.

The supermodel posted a selfie on Instagram wearing little to no makeup and wispy bangs.

"Not exactly trauma bangs. Just testing," Crawford captioned the snap, confirming that her new look isn't yet permanent.

Since posting, Crawford's "trauma bangs" debut has caused quite a stir with over 40,000 likes.

While some people loved the look, others weren't that into it.

"Noooo your hair is perfection already," celebrity hairstylist Jen Atkin commented.

Actress Christa Miller also chimed in, writing, "No bangs! You will like them for a day and then hate!"

Crawford has been having a lot of fun with her hair lately, and recently posted photos of herself posed in a bath tub with a head full of shampoo and conditioner from her Meaningful Beauty line. "Relax and get your young hair back -- our age-proof hair care does the work for you!," Crawford captioned the series of pictures.

She's also admitted to longing for her daughter Kaia Gerber's hair. "I look at my daughter and notice that her hair is shiny and healthy looking -- she has my old hair, and I want it back!," she told InStyle in an interview.