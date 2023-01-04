We've seen Khloé Kardashian with many different hairstyles over the years, but we've rarely, if ever, seen her with bangs -- until now.

"The Kardashians" reality star recently posed for the cover of Sorbet Magazine's Power Issue wearing a gold Prada chain, white tank top, wavy hair and wispy bangs, sharing pictures from the cover shoot in a series of Instagram photos this week.

In one Instagram post, Kardashian revealed that the bangs she wore for the shoot were clipped on.

"It was fun to give a different look and not be committed," Kardashian said. "I am surprised with how much I liked the bangs even though they changed the shape of my face. Would you ever get bangs?"

Kardashian was photographed for the magazine by Greg Swales. Her hair was styled by Andrew Fitzsimons and colored by Tracey Cunningham.

In an Instagram post, Cunningham talked about how she loved enhancing Kardashian's natural color. "Less is more," she wrote.

"I noticed the last time I came to do her color, she was looking kind of dull so I used the @olaplex chelating treatment on her, but after the treatment was done, she didn't even need her color done it looked so refreshed!!" she wrote. "Chelating makes such a big difference to remove buildup, metals and minerals!"

Friends, family and fans of the reality star raved about her new look, and chimed in with comments on Kardashian's posts. "I'll have what she's having!" Kardashian's mother Kris Jenner wrote beneath one photo.

Her sister Kourtney Kardashian also left a comment on one of the posts, writing simply, "Stunning!"