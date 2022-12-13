'Tis the season for glitz, glam and all things holiday -- and Khloé Kardashian is channeling all three.

The entrepreneur and reality star recently attended Revolve and AT&T's Winterland pop-up event in Los Angeles wearing a sleek black blazer, miniskirt and fitted bodysuit, all from her Good American clothing line. She accessorized the look with a dainty diamond cross necklace and leather gloves.

Kardashian completed the look with dark square-frame shades and strappy sandals.

"Revolve Winterland is such a beautiful concept," she told "Good Morning America." "It brings people together during such a magical time of year. Family is so important to me, so I loved seeing families and community reconnecting during the holiday season at this event."

Samantha Deitch/BFA.com Khloe Kardashian

Further speaking to her excitement for the holidays, "The Kardashians" star expressed how the season is a "joyous and festive" time for her.

"The holidays are the perfect occasion to slow down, relax and reconnect with those who matter," she said.

When it comes to dressing up for the season, Kardashian is into wearing a lot of sleek faux leather looks right now, and said her other go-to winter trends this year have been metallics and diamonds.

The Good American co-founder also spilled the tea on her go-to gifts for the holiday season -- with great choices that can all be found at Revolve.

Scroll ahead to see and shop some of her top recommendations.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Khloé Kardashian's go-to holiday gift picks

Revolve Good American Jeweled Wedge Heel Price: $250 • From: Revolve Shop Now "You know I love a good festive outfit. These shoes are perfect for the season -- they're sparkly, fun and will definitely make a statement at your holiday outing. Perfect for your bestie!

Revolve Barker Wellness Co Bath Soak Price: $25 • From: Revolve Shop Now "This bath soak is a wonderful gift for the friend who needs a little TLC. The holidays are a perfect time to relax and unwind -- this bath soak will help you achieve exactly that.

Revolve Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Barefoot in the Wild Throw Price: $180 • From: Revolve Shop Now "You can't go wrong with gifting a cozy blanket. This one is so soft and warm -- perfect for snuggling up on the couch and watching a holiday movie."

Revolve Aesop Resurrection Duet Price: $127 • From: Revolve Shop Now "Aesop makes some of the best body care products. This duo is exceptionally aromatic and luxurious and will make your bathroom look even more chic."

Revolve Ouai Melrose Place Eau de Parfum Price: $60 • From: Revolve Shop Now "I always love giving gifts that support my friends and anything Ouai is great for beauty lovers!"