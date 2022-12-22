Season 3 of "Emily in Paris" is here and it's already capturing the attention of many.

The comedy-drama follows the life of a young American marketing executive named Emily, played by Lily Collins, who is hired to work at an agency in Paris.

Just as Carrie Bradshaw's style became a main part of "Sex and the City," Emily and co-stars such as Ashley Park have continued to light up our screens with bold and whimsical looks taking center stage.

Following this week's debut of the new season, "GMA" got a behind-the-scenes look at some of the show's incredible fashion straight from the stylist who creates the buzzy looks.

Emily in Paris' lead designer Marylin Fitoussi gave an inside glimpse of the show's vibrant ensembles, commenting on why people love the fashion so much: "It's because we break all the rules."

"GMA" also caught up with Collins who gave props to the show's stylist. "It's so incredible because she reuses and recycles a lot of the things from other seasons," she said. "They are just so amazing and vintage."

For those looking to add a little more "je ne sais quoi" to their own wardrobes, Fitoussi recommends "finding your own style" and "be unique."

"Fashion doesn't have to be expensive — even if the show does offer a wonderful fantasy," she said. "Most of all don't forget to have fun with fashion."

If you are just as excited to create your own rendition of some of the bold looks, "GMA" has put together a guide spotlighting a few of Emily's most standout looks to help get you on the right track.

Look 1:

During this scene, Collins is seen rocking a patterned green jacket and gray boots paired with coordinating accessories to complete the look. She also topped things off with a bright red lipstick.

Courtesy Netflix Lily Collins as Emily appears in an episode of "Emily in Paris."

Shop similar picks:

Amazon Tanming Women's Notch Lapel Double Breasted Wool Blend Mid Long Pea Trench Coat Price: $57.98 • From: Amazon Shop Now

Look 2:

Stephanie Branchu/Netflix Ashley Park as Mindy and Lily Collins as Emily appear in an episode of "Emily in Paris."

Park and Collins are seen smiling while wearing beautiful bright pops of color in front of a flower shop.

Shop similar picks:

ASOS ASOS DESIGN Petite linen check double breasted suit blazer in check in pink Price: $83 • From: ASOS Shop Now

Look 3:

As she strolls through the office, Emily is seen wearing a coordinating top and skirt set while casually looking at her phone.

Courtesy Netflix Lily Collins appears as Emily in an episode of "Emily in Paris."

Shop similar picks:

Amazon WDPL Women's A Line Short Knee Length Tutu Tulle Prom Party Skirt Price: $34.99 • From: Amazon Shop Now

