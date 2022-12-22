Season 3 of "Emily in Paris" is here and it's already capturing the attention of many.

The comedy-drama follows the life of a young American marketing executive named Emily, played by Lily Collins, who is hired to work at an agency in Paris.

Just as Carrie Bradshaw's style became a main part of "Sex and the City," Emily and co-stars such as Ashley Park have continued to light up our screens with bold and whimsical looks taking center stage.

Following this week's debut of the new season, "GMA" got a behind-the-scenes look at some of the show's incredible fashion straight from the stylist who creates the buzzy looks.

MORE: The official trailer for season 3 of 'Emily in Paris' is here: Watch now
Editor's Picks

Emily in Paris' lead designer Marylin Fitoussi gave an inside glimpse of the show's vibrant ensembles, commenting on why people love the fashion so much: "It's because we break all the rules."

"GMA" also caught up with Collins who gave props to the show's stylist. "It's so incredible because she reuses and recycles a lot of the things from other seasons," she said. "They are just so amazing and vintage."

For those looking to add a little more "je ne sais quoi" to their own wardrobes, Fitoussi recommends "finding your own style" and "be unique."

"Fashion doesn't have to be expensive — even if the show does offer a wonderful fantasy," she said. "Most of all don't forget to have fun with fashion."

If you are just as excited to create your own rendition of some of the bold looks, "GMA" has put together a guide spotlighting a few of Emily's most standout looks to help get you on the right track.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. ABC will receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Look 1:

During this scene, Collins is seen rocking a patterned green jacket and gray boots paired with coordinating accessories to complete the look. She also topped things off with a bright red lipstick.

PHOTO: Lily Collins as Emily appears in an episode of "Emily in Paris."
Courtesy Netflix
Lily Collins as Emily appears in an episode of "Emily in Paris."

Shop similar picks:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Tanming Women&#39;s Notch Lapel Double Breasted Wool Blend Mid Long Pea Trench Coat
Amazon

Tanming Women's Notch Lapel Double Breasted Wool Blend Mid Long Pea Trench Coat

Price: $57.98   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
JW PEI Women&#39;s Joy Shoulder Bag
Amazon

JW PEI Women's Joy Shoulder Bag

Price: $89.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
VINCE CAMUTO ALINKAY BOOT
Vince Camuto

VINCE CAMUTO ALINKAY BOOT

Price: $149.99 39% SavingsVince Camuto

Original: $249
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ArteafinityUK Resin Clear Hoop Earrings
Etsy, ArteafinityUK

ArteafinityUK Resin Clear Hoop Earrings

Price: $18.28   From: Etsy

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
MAC Lipstick Matte
Ulta Beauty

MAC Lipstick Matte

Price: $21   From: Ulta

Shop Now

Look 2:

PHOTO: Ashley Park as Mindy and Lily Collins as Emily appear in an episode of "Emily in Paris."
Stephanie Branchu/Netflix
Ashley Park as Mindy and Lily Collins as Emily appear in an episode of "Emily in Paris."

Park and Collins are seen smiling while wearing beautiful bright pops of color in front of a flower shop.

Shop similar picks:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
ASOS DESIGN Petite linen check double breasted suit blazer in check in pink
ASOS

ASOS DESIGN Petite linen check double breasted suit blazer in check in pink

Price: $83   From: ASOS

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee
Everlane

The Organic Cotton Box-Cut Tee

Price: $35   From: Everlane

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
A&#38;F Sloane Tailored Pant
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

Price: $54 40% SavingsAbercrombie &#38; Fitch

Original: $90
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
GUESS Women&#39;s Dayton Stiletto Dress Boots
Macy&#39;s

GUESS Women's Dayton Stiletto Dress Boots

Price: $169   From: Macy's

Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
YPB seamlessCORE Ribbed Squareneck Tank
Abercrombie &#38; Fitch

YPB seamlessCORE Ribbed Squareneck Tank

Price: $18.99 62% SavingsAbercrombie &#38; Fitch

Original: $50
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
Shashi Empress Belt
Revolve

Shashi Empress Belt

Price: $68   From: Revolve

Shop Now

Look 3:

As she strolls through the office, Emily is seen wearing a coordinating top and skirt set while casually looking at her phone.

PHOTO: Lily Collins appears as Emily in an episode of "Emily in Paris."
Courtesy Netflix
Lily Collins appears as Emily in an episode of "Emily in Paris."

Shop similar picks:

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
RAMIE UTILITY SHIRT
Banana Republic

RAMIE UTILITY SHIRT

Price: $42.97 49% SavingsBanana Republic

Original: $85
Shop Now

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
WDPL Women&#39;s A Line Short Knee Length Tutu Tulle Prom Party Skirt
Amazon

WDPL Women's A Line Short Knee Length Tutu Tulle Prom Party Skirt

Price: $34.99   From: Amazon

Shop Now

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.

You are now leaving GoodMorningAmerica.com. The Terms and Privacy policy will differ. By proceeding you understand and agree The Walt Disney Company is not responsible for the site you are about to access.

OK
The Sak Women&#39;s Ivy Leather Bucket
Amazon

The Sak Women's Ivy Leather Bucket

Price: $151.20   From: Macy's

Shop Now

Get more shopGMA! Sign up for our newsletter, and follow on Instagram and TikTok.