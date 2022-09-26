Emily is facing two important decisions on the upcoming third season of "Emily in Paris," and she's dealing with the stress of it all the best way she knows how, by cutting her bangs.

A new teaser for "Emily in Paris" season 3 shows Lily Collins' titular American character abroad giving herself a drastic new 'do, much to the dismay of her bestie and roommate, Mindy (Ashley Park).

When last we left Emily, she was at a crossroads -- both professionally and romantically.

First, she has to choose between the two men in her life: Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who suggested they continue to date despite him returning to London, and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), whom she has always had feelings for and who just rekindled with his ex -- and Emily's friend -- Camille (Camille Razat).

Then there's Emily's career trajectory. Should she choose to stay at Savoir with her Gibert Group boss Madeline (Kate Walsh) and get a hard-earned promotion back in Chicago or take a chance and team up with her former co-workers Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu), Julien (Samuel Arnold) and Luc (Bruno Gouery) as they start their own advertising agency in Paris?

These are the decisions Emily has to make, prompting her new hairstyle situation -- which she seemingly feels the need to defend.

"They're just bangs, OK?!" she says in the teaser. "Sometimes people cut bangs when everything's fine."