Hulu has plenty of new arrivals to add to your watchlist this February.

Arriving Feb. 9 on Hulu, "Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence" is a new series that takes audiences further into Lawrence Ray's sex manipulation case at the New York college. It features first-hand interviews with Ray's victims.

The final seasons of FX series "Snowfall" and Hulu originals "Animaniacs" and "Wu-Tang: An American Saga" will also hit the streaming platform this February.

Fans of model Cara Delevingne should consider checking out "Planet Sex with Cara Delevingne," a new series that shows the model putting "her mind and body on the line in search of answers regarding human sexuality, its joys, mysteries, and constantly changing nature."

Hulu subscription plans start at $7.99 per month, and there is a bundle offer featuring Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+ for $14.99 per month.

Check out the full list of Hulu's February arrivals below:

Feb. 1

- "Taiwan Crime Stories": Complete Season 1

- "Impractical Jokers": Complete Seasons 1-3

- "Naruto Shippuden": Season 7, Episodes 378-389 (DUBBED)

- "Sherman's Showcase": Season 2B

- "2012" (2009)

- "50/50" (2011)

- "Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman" (2021)

- "All The King's Men" (2006)

- "Amour" (2012)

- "Are We There Yet?" (2005)

- "Arthur Christmas" (2011)

- "Bad Reputation" (2018)

- "Brown Sugar" (2002)

- "The Cable Guy" (1996)

- "Chocolate (Sub)" (2008)

- "Cow on the Run" (2021)

- "Darkness Falls" (2003)

- "Date Movie" (2006)

- "First Daughter" (2004)

- "Gnomeo & Juliet" (2011)

- "The Green Mile" (1999)

- "Happy Gilmore" (1996)

- "The Help" (2011)

- "How Do You Know" (2010)

- "How To Train Your Dragon 2" (2014)

- "I, Robot" (2004)

- "If Beale Street Could Talk" (2018)

- "It's Complicated" (2009)

- "Just My Luck" (2006)

- "Kissing Jessica Stein" (2002)

- "Lee Daniels' The Butler" (2013)

- "Life or Something Like It" (2002)

- "Madeline" (1998)

- "Man on Fire" (1987)

- "Pride" (2007)

- "Ruby Sparks" (2011)

- "Safe House" (2012)

- "Scarface" (1983)

- "The Secret Scripture" (2016)

- "Shock and Awe" (2017)

- "Something's Gotta Give" (2003)

- "Superbad" (2007)

- "Surrogates" (2009)

- "Thank You for Smoking" (2006)

- "The Watch" (2011)

- "Water for Elephants" (2011)

- "The Waterboy" (1998)

- "Welcome To The Rileys" (2010)

Feb. 2

- "National Geographic Investigates: Colombian Hippo Invasion": Special Premiere

- "I'm Totally Fine" (2022)

Feb. 3

- "Killing County": Complete Docuseries

- "Burn" (2019)

- "Gigi & Nate" (2022)

- "Haunt" (2019)

- "Jeepers Creepers: Reborn" (2022)

- "Jungle" (2017)

Feb. 4

- "Project Legion" (2022)

Feb. 7

- "Black Travel Across America": Series Premiere

Feb. 8

- "Santo Maldito": Complete Season 1

- "Are We Done Yet?" (2007)

Feb. 9

- "Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence": Complete Docuseries

- "A Million Little Things": Final Season Premiere

- "National Geographic Investigates: Battle for Alaska's Oil": Special Premiere

- "National Geographic Investigates: Great Lakes Wreckage": Special Premiere

- "Not Dead Yet": Series Premiere

- "Piggy" (2022)

Feb. 10

- "Brimstone" (2016)

- "Jesus Henry Christ" (2011)

- "The Perfect Weapon" (2016)

- "Pound of Flesh" (2015)

- "Something in the Dirt" (2021)

- "The Storied Life of AJ Fikry" (2022)

Feb. 13

- "Next Level Chef": Season 2 Premiere

Feb. 14

- "Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne"

Feb. 15

- "Wu-Tang: An American Saga": Final Season Premiere

- "Horario Estelar": Complete Season 1

- "Love Trip: Paris": Series Premiere

- "Craig of the Creek": Season 4C

- "A Long Way Down" (2014)

- "Blade Of The Immortal" (2017)

- "Cocaine Cowboys" (2006)

- "Cocaine Cowboys 2" (2008)

- "Cocaine Cowboys Reloaded" (2014)

- "The Seat Filler" (2004)

Feb. 16

- "The Masked Singer": Season 9 Premiere

- "National Geographic Investigates: Legal Marijuana in America": Special Premiere

Feb. 17

- "Animaniacs": Complete Third and Final Season

- "Animal Control": Series Premiere

- "Accident Man: Hitman's Holiday" (2022)

- "All Roads Lead to Rome" (2015)

- "Black November" (2012)

- "Forsaken" (2015)

- "Game of Love" (2022)

- "La Boda De Valentina" (2018)

- "Rogue Agent" (2022)

- "Shut In" (2015)

Feb. 18

- "Hold Your Fire" (2021)

Feb. 19

- "Slayers" (2022)

Feb. 20

- "American Idol": Season 21 Premiere

- "The Company You Keep": Series Premiere

Feb. 23

- "National Geographic Investigates: Peru's Grave Mystery": Special Premiere

- "Snowfall": Final Season Premiere

Feb. 24

- "Bruiser" (2023)

- "211" (2018)

- "A Million Little Pieces" (2018)

- "Prisoners of the Sun" (2013)

- "The Reef: Stalked" (2022)

- "Spin Me Round" (2022)

Feb. 26

- "Iron Mask" (2019)

Feb. 28

- "The Book Thief" (2013)